Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:40
Japan: Perseo relaunches the 'Infrangibile' model with Italian elegance

22 July 2024_ The historic Italian company Perseo has announced the relaunch of its famous 'Infrangibile' watch model, originally introduced in 1933....

23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ The historic Italian company Perseo has announced the relaunch of its famous 'Infrangibile' watch model, originally introduced in 1933. This model, known for its Art Deco design, will be available starting from early August 2024 thanks to the collaboration with the Japanese company Ishioka Shokai. The new 'Unbreakable' is equipped with a Swiss quartz movement, maintaining the elegance and robustness that have made it famous. The relaunch highlights the influence of Italian art and culture on contemporary design. Jiji.com reports it. The collection will be available in different color combinations, offering a touch of class for both men and women.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
