Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Photographic exhibition celebrates the ties between Yamaguchi and Umbria

15 July 2024_ A photography exhibition entitled 'Countries 2024 Yamaguchi×Umbria (Italy)' is underway in Yamaguchi, Japan, at the Akarenka creative...

Japan: Photographic exhibition celebrates the ties between Yamaguchi and Umbria
15 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ A photography exhibition entitled 'Countries 2024 Yamaguchi×Umbria (Italy)' is underway in Yamaguchi, Japan, at the Akarenka creative space. The event, which presents 62 works by both Japanese and Italian photographers and enthusiasts, is organized by the Italian-Japanese association YO VE'ST Yamaguchi. The exhibition, now in its sixth edition, displays images of people, landscapes and festivals from Umbria and the Yamaguchi prefecture. The works will also be exhibited in Spoleto, Umbria, from 24 August to 2 September. Asahi.com reports it. The initiative, which resumed after a pause due to the pandemic, aims to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ties between Yamaguchi Giappone reports it Yamaguchi ken
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza