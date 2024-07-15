Japan: Photographic exhibition celebrates the ties between Yamaguchi and Umbria

15 July 2024_ A photography exhibition entitled 'Countries 2024 Yamaguchi×Umbria (Italy)' is underway in Yamaguchi, Japan, at the Akarenka creative space. The event, which presents 62 works by both Japanese and Italian photographers and enthusiasts, is organized by the Italian-Japanese association YO VE'ST Yamaguchi. The exhibition, now in its sixth edition, displays images of people, landscapes and festivals from Umbria and the Yamaguchi prefecture. The works will also be exhibited in Spoleto, Umbria, from 24 August to 2 September. Asahi.com reports it. The initiative, which resumed after a pause due to the pandemic, aims to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan.