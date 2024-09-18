Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: PIREE Launches Florence-Inspired Jewelry Collection

September 18, 2024_ Japanese jewelry company PIREE will launch its new ring series "White Dahlia" starting October 1, 2024. The designs of these...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Japanese jewelry company PIREE will launch its new ring series "White Dahlia" starting October 1, 2024. The designs of these jewelry are inspired by the architectural beauty of Florence, Italy, and aim to highlight the refinement of precious stones. The collection includes platinum and gold rings, featuring delicate details that recall flowers, a symbol of gratitude and love. The news was reported by newsweekjapan.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in Japanese design. PIREE is committed to combining Japanese craftsmanship with European aesthetics, offering high-quality jewelry for every occasion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza