Japan: PM Announces Early Election for House of Representatives

October 10, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the holding of early elections. The elections will be officially announced on October 15 and will be held on October 27, marking the shortest period for an election since World War II. This decision was made in a context of increasing political tension and uncertainty. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The elections are a crucial moment for Japan, as they could significantly influence the political direction of the country.