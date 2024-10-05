Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: PM announces measures to regain public trust

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister has decided to deliver a keynote speech to outline concrete measures to restore public trust in the government. This initiative is part of a broader effort to regain public trust, which has been severely tested in recent times. The speech will focus on specific policies and strategies to address public concerns and improve government transparency. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the bond between the government and Japanese citizens. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Prime Minister hopes that these measures will contribute to a climate of greater stability and trust in the country.

