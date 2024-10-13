Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Japan: PM Expresses Will to Review US Status of Forces Agreement
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
October 13, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister has indicated his intention to review the U.S. Status of Forces in Japan Agreement during a meeting with his party leaders. This statement comes amid growing discussion about the U.S. military presence in the country and its impact on national security. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of adapting the agreement to current geopolitical and security needs. This issue is particularly relevant in view of regional tensions and the challenges posed by North Korea and China. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The review of the agreement could affect relations between Japan and the United States, two historic allies, and public debate on this issue is expected in the coming months.

