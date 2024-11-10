Japan: PM Ishiba Meets New Komeito Leader to Strengthen Coalition

November 9, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with the new leader of the ruling Komeito party, Tetsuo Saito, to discuss a political agreement aimed at maintaining the stability of the ruling coalition. During the meeting, Saito raised concerns about the handling of political ethics issues within the Liberal Democratic Party, calling for greater transparency. Ishiba acknowledged the importance of Saito's remarks and promised to look into the matter urgently. The prime minister plans to hold further meetings with leaders of other parties to seek broader support for the political challenges ahead. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is crucial to the stability of the Japanese government, especially after the recent election that saw a loss of seats for the majority.