Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Japan: PM Ishiba rules out candidates implicated in bribery scandal
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
October 6, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba announced that he will not support candidates implicated in the bribery scandal for the upcoming House of Representatives elections. Among the non-candidates are prominent members of Abe's old group, such as Koichi Hagiuda and Hirofumi Shimomura, who have been hit with internal sanctions. Ishiba stressed the importance of maintaining public trust, saying that the decision to exclude some candidates is a necessary responsibility. Criticism also came from the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Noda, who questioned the legitimacy of the candidate selection system. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Japan over the bribery issue.

