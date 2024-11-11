Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
Japan: PM Ishiba Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Trump Through Golf

November 11, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba is exploring opportunities to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen bilateral...

Japan: PM Ishiba Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Trump Through Golf
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba is exploring opportunities to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen bilateral relations. Ishiba, who has shared golf experiences with Trump, may use the sport as a diplomatic tool to get closer to the new American leader. Ishiba's strategy is based on the positive experience of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who built a strong bond with Trump through golf meetings. The news was reported by ntv.co.jp, highlighting the importance of golf in Japanese diplomacy. Ishiba will face the challenge of establishing a new relationship of trust with Trump, in a complex international environment.

