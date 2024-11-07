Japan: PM Ishiba Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Trump

November 7, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his desire to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump in November to strengthen bilateral relations. Ishiba recently had a telephone conversation with Trump, during which they agreed to meet as soon as possible, aiming to emulate the close ties between Trump and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan, a strategic ally of the US in Asia, is seeking to arrange a meeting soon after the G20 summit in Brazil, scheduled for November 18-19. The source of this information is japantoday.com. Ishiba, who leads a coalition government with a small parliamentary majority, aims to elevate relations with the US to