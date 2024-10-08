Japan: PM Kishida faces first parliamentary debate after forming new government

October 7, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba today participated in a question-and-answer session in the House of Representatives, marking the start of parliamentary debate after the inauguration of the new government. Ishiba announced his intention to dissolve the House on October 9, with elections scheduled for October 27. During the debate, he was accused by the opposition of having changed his position from his previous statements, but he defended his choices. The discussion highlighted the differences between the government and the opposition, with the latter questioning the consistency of the prime minister's policies. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The upcoming elections represent a crucial moment for Ishiba's government, which will have to address the political and social challenges of contemporary Japan.