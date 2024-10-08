Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: PM Kishida faces first parliamentary debate after forming new government

October 7, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba today participated in a question-and-answer session in the House of Representatives, marking...

Japan: PM Kishida faces first parliamentary debate after forming new government
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba today participated in a question-and-answer session in the House of Representatives, marking the start of parliamentary debate after the inauguration of the new government. Ishiba announced his intention to dissolve the House on October 9, with elections scheduled for October 27. During the debate, he was accused by the opposition of having changed his position from his previous statements, but he defended his choices. The discussion highlighted the differences between the government and the opposition, with the latter questioning the consistency of the prime minister's policies. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The upcoming elections represent a crucial moment for Ishiba's government, which will have to address the political and social challenges of contemporary Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his istidina announced his intention his choices
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza