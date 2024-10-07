Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Japan: PM overcomes domestic opposition to implement government policies

October 7, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister has expressed his determination to continue with the government's policies, despite resistance from...

Japan: PM overcomes domestic opposition to implement government policies
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ The Japanese Prime Minister has expressed his determination to continue with the government's policies, despite resistance from within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This decision marks a significant step in his leadership, highlighting his willingness to address political challenges and implement necessary reforms. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the course of policies, even in the face of domestic opposition. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The policies under discussion concern issues that are crucial to Japan, such as the economy and national security, in a period of growing global uncertainty.

