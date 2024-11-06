Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Japan: Political leaders meet to address minimum income issue

November 6, 2024_ Leaders of Japan's major political parties met to discuss the issue of minimum income, particularly the 1,030,000 yen threshold....

Japan: Political leaders meet to address minimum income issue
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Leaders of Japan's major political parties met to discuss the issue of minimum income, particularly the 1,030,000 yen threshold. During the meeting, the importance of cooperation between parties to address the country's economic challenges was highlighted. In addition, Infrastructure Minister Nakano was tasked with coordinating efforts to ensure a unified approach. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This meeting represents a significant step towards creating more inclusive and sustainable policies for the economic well-being of Japanese citizens.

in Evidenza