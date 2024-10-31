Japan: Political party leaders meet to discuss common policies

October 31, 2024_ The leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Citizens' Democratic Party met today at the Japanese Parliament to discuss joint policies, also involving the Komeito Party. During the meeting, the representatives discussed key issues and strategies to address the country's current challenges. The collaboration between these parties aims to strengthen political stability and promote effective legislative initiatives. The meeting comes amid a growing need for cooperation among Japan's political forces. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. This political dialogue is crucial for Japan, where the multi-party system requires strategic alliances to govern effectively.