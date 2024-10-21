Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Political party leaders step up campaigning ahead of House of Representatives election

October 21, 2024_ In Japan, leaders of various political parties are actively visiting constituencies to promote their candidacies for the upcoming...

Japan: Political party leaders step up campaigning ahead of House of Representatives election
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ In Japan, leaders of various political parties are actively visiting constituencies to promote their candidacies for the upcoming House of Representatives elections. These visits aim to strengthen support among voters and present their parties' policy proposals. The focus is on certain strategic areas, where competition is fiercest. The upcoming elections are crucial to Japan's political future, as reported by 毎日新聞. Parties are trying to mobilize their supporters and attract new votes, in a political environment characterized by economic and social challenges.

