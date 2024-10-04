Japan: Poll Reveals Support for New Ishiba Government

October 3, 2024_ A nationwide poll conducted by 毎日新聞 and the Center for Social Research has revealed that the new government of Shigeru Ishiba has an approval rating of 46%, while the disapproval rate is 37%. Ahead of the upcoming elections for the House of Representatives, 25% of respondents said they would vote for candidates from the ruling party, while 26% expressed preferences for opposition candidates, with 48% of voters still undecided. Although the approval rating of the Ishiba government exceeds that of the previous government of Fumio Kishida, which was 29%, the situation is not considered optimal. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The election will be held on October 27, 2024, and the outcome could significantly influence the political direction of Japan.