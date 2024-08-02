Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Poltrona Frau presents its luxury in Shinjuku

01 August 2024_ The prestigious Italian luxury furniture brand Poltrona Frau will inaugurate a new exhibition at the Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from 23...

Japan: Poltrona Frau presents its luxury in Shinjuku
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The prestigious Italian luxury furniture brand Poltrona Frau will inaugurate a new exhibition at the Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from 23 August 2024. Founded in 1912 in Turin, Poltrona Frau is renowned for its high-quality handcrafted furniture, a symbol of status and elegance all over the world. The exhibition will present a selection of its iconic collections, including the historic Archibald, demonstrating the brand's commitment to combining tradition and innovation. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian design on the international scene. Visitors will be able to discover the true value of Italian luxury, immersed in an atmosphere that celebrates artisan excellence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Poltrona Frau will its luxury Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo Isetan Shinjuku
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza