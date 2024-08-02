Japan: Poltrona Frau presents its luxury in Shinjuku

01 August 2024_ The prestigious Italian luxury furniture brand Poltrona Frau will inaugurate a new exhibition at the Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from 23 August 2024. Founded in 1912 in Turin, Poltrona Frau is renowned for its high-quality handcrafted furniture, a symbol of status and elegance all over the world. The exhibition will present a selection of its iconic collections, including the historic Archibald, demonstrating the brand's commitment to combining tradition and innovation. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian design on the international scene. Visitors will be able to discover the true value of Italian luxury, immersed in an atmosphere that celebrates artisan excellence.