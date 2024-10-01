Japan: Poltrona Frau presents 'Terra Armonia' with artist Shinichi Hara

October 1, 2024_ Poltrona Frau, the prestigious Italian luxury furniture brand, announces the opening of the exhibition 'Terra Armonia' from October 18 to November 5, 2024 at its Tokyo Aoyama showroom. The event, in collaboration with Japanese contemporary artist Shinichi Hara, will explore the theme of the contrast between nature and digitalization through innovative works of art. Hara, known for his ability to express human beauty and fragility, uses his art to reflect on the environmental and social challenges of our time. The exhibition represents a fascinating encounter between the elegance of Italian design and Japanese artistic sensibility, as reported by presswalker.jp. Visitors will be able to appreciate the harmony between art and furniture, in a context that celebrates the tradition and innovation of the Poltrona Frau brand.