Japan: Possible leadership change with PM Kishida's resignation

August 16, 2024_ Professor Takeuchi Harukata of Policy Research University analyzed recent speculation about the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to the analysis, a change in leadership would not lead to a complete political restructuring, but there is a high probability that the new premier would opt for early elections. The current situation sees a divided opposition and significant support for Kishida among voters, which could favor a return to support for the ruling party. The source of this analysis is nikkei.com, which highlights the ongoing political dynamics in Japan, a country known for its political stability and internal challenges.