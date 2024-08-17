Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Japan: Possible leadership change with PM Kishida's resignation

August 16, 2024_ Professor Takeuchi Harukata of Policy Research University analyzed recent speculation about the resignation of Japanese Prime...

Japan: Possible leadership change with PM Kishida's resignation
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Professor Takeuchi Harukata of Policy Research University analyzed recent speculation about the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to the analysis, a change in leadership would not lead to a complete political restructuring, but there is a high probability that the new premier would opt for early elections. The current situation sees a divided opposition and significant support for Kishida among voters, which could favor a return to support for the ruling party. The source of this analysis is nikkei.com, which highlights the ongoing political dynamics in Japan, a country known for its political stability and internal challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
