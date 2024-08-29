Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Japan: Preparations intensified for Typhoon 10
29 agosto 2024
August 28, 2024_ In Japan, preparations for Typhoon 10 are intensifying across the country. Stores such as Juntendo in Matsue are seeing a significant increase in sales of safety items, with a particular focus on products such as window-scratch tape. In addition, sales of emergency kits, which include 30 essential items, have increased tenfold compared to last year. Growing concerns about the typhoon and frequent earthquakes have prompted citizens to prepare in advance, as reported by ntv.co.jp. It is crucial that people prepare before the bad weather arrives to ensure their safety and that of their families.

