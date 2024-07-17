Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Japan: Presentation of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic torch at the Osaka Expo

16 July 2024_ The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and the General Commissioner of Italy for Expo 2025 in Osaka have signed an agreement to present the...

Japan: Presentation of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic torch at the Osaka Expo
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and the General Commissioner of Italy for Expo 2025 in Osaka have signed an agreement to present the Olympic torch of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games. The presentation will take place simultaneously at the Osaka Expo and in an event in Milan in April 2025. This event represents a unique opportunity to showcase Italian identity and promote Olympic values. Mario Vattani, General Commissioner of Italy for the Expo, underlined the importance of sport as a tool for social development. This is reported by okinawatimes.co.jp. The collaboration between Milan and Osaka, twin cities since 1981, further strengthens the ties between Italy and Japan.

