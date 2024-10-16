Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: President Tsai Ing-wen responds to a speech by Japanese Prime Minister

October 16, 2024_ Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivered a speech in response to a recent statement by the Japanese Prime Minister, stressing the importance of cooperation between Taiwan and Japan. Tsai highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, expressing her willingness to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Taiwanese leader also addressed regional security issues, reiterating Taiwan's support for stability in the area. The speech comes at a time of rising geopolitical tension in the region, with Taiwan seeking to assert its position, 毎日新聞 reported. Tsai Ing-wen is a central figure in Taiwanese politics, known for her pro-independence approach and for promoting stronger relations with regional allies.

