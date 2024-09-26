Japan: Price hike coming for food and services

September 26, 2024_ Japan is bracing for a wave of price increases that will affect about 3,000 food products starting in October, marking the first price hike in six months. In addition to food, postal rates, medicines and fire insurance will also increase. The main causes of these increases are rising raw material costs and logistics expenses, exacerbated by the devaluation of the yen, ntv.co.jp reported. This change will have a significant impact on the daily lives of Japanese citizens, forcing them to review their spending.