Japan: Price hike for food, drinks and postal charges

October 2, 2024_ Starting today, retail prices of about 3,000 food and beverage items in Japan will increase, along with an increase in postal rates. The main reasons for these increases are the rising costs of imported raw materials, the weakness of the yen, and rising transportation costs. Companies such as Asahi Soft Drinks and Ito En have announced significant increases, with prices ranging from 2% to 36% for different products. This marks the first general increase in postal rates since 1994, as reported by japantoday.com. The measures were taken against a backdrop of increasing digitalization and declining mail volume, which has led to a need to adjust costs to maintain postal services.