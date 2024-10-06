Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Prime Minister Ishiba visits landslide-hit areas in Ishikawa

October 6, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has made his first inspection tour of areas devastated by landslides and floods in Ishikawa...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
October 6, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has made his first inspection tour of areas devastated by landslides and floods in Ishikawa Prefecture, following heavy rains in the region. During the visit, Ishiba inspected flooded homes and temporary structures for survivors of the earthquake that struck the area earlier this year. The inspection marks an important step for the government in responding to natural emergencies and supporting affected communities, english.kyodonews.net reported. Ishiba took office as Prime Minister just days before the visit, stressing the urgency of the situation and the need for quick and effective action.

