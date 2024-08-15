Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Japan: Prime Minister Kishida announces he will not run for party election

August 14, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he will not run for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election in...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
August 14, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he will not run for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election in September, effectively stepping down from leadership. Although he initially expressed interest in seeking re-election, his decision was influenced by a loss of public trust over recent political funding scandals. Kishida said his withdrawal was a first step in demonstrating change within the party, taking responsibility for recent events. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The government's current record is characterized by a low approval rating, with support hovering around 20 percent, which is alarming compared to previous Japanese governments.

