Japan: Prime Minister Kishida announces withdrawal from party leadership race

August 23, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference that he will not run for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in September. Kishida said his withdrawal was a clear step to demonstrate change within the party, at a time when his government faces a crisis of confidence due to a political financing scandal. The decision not to seek re-election comes after nearly three years in office, marking the end of his administration, mainichi.jp reported. Kishida stressed the importance of renewal within the party, which is currently the largest ruling party in Japan.