Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Japan: Prime Minister Kishida apologizes for forced sterilizations

17 July 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with the victims of forced sterilizations imposed by the old eugenics law, declared...

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
17 July 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with the victims of forced sterilizations imposed by the old eugenics law, declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. During the meeting, Kishida acknowledged the government's grave responsibility and offered an official apology on behalf of the executive. It also announced its intention to compensate not only the direct victims but also their spouses, and to seek conciliatory solutions for the ongoing legal cases. The eugenics law, in force since 1948, caused harm to approximately 25,000 people. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The meeting was attended by more than 130 people, including lawyers and victims' supporters.

