Japan: Problems with wild boars and containment measures

June 25, 2024_ Last year, over 2,000 wild boars were captured and killed as pests in Akita Prefecture, Japan. This has led to numerous complaints and insistent requests from citizens, creating a social problem. In response, local authorities are trying to rebuild a balance between humans and wild boars. One initiative includes the use of a special vehicle, called the 'Gibier Car', for field management of captured animals. ntv.co.jp reports it. The measures also include raising awareness among the population and financial support for the removal of trees that attract wild boars.