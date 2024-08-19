Japan: Pupakiotti brings Italian elegance for dogs to Japan

August 19, 2024_ Pupakiotti, a pet apparel brand founded in Milan in 2017, has begun its expansion into the Japanese market. Created by designer Elena Montagna, the brand stands out for its attention to the safety and comfort of dogs, especially small breeds. Pupakiotti products, made entirely in Italy with high-quality materials, are already highly appreciated by the Milanese and will now be available to Japanese owners as well. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in the pet accessories sector. Pupakiotti represents a perfect combination of fashion and functionality, promising to enrich the lives of dogs and their owners.