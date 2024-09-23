Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Japan: Quad meeting on maritime security in Asia

September 23, 2024_ A meeting was held between leaders of the Quad, a strategic alliance comprising Japan, the United States, India and Australia, to...

Japan: Quad meeting on maritime security in Asia
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ A meeting was held between leaders of the Quad, a strategic alliance comprising Japan, the United States, India and Australia, to discuss strengthening cooperation on maritime security. During the meeting, joint measures to respond to aggressive behavior and ensure stability in the East and South China Seas were discussed. Participants stressed the importance of collective efforts to address regional challenges and promote a rules-based maritime order. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This meeting highlights the commitment of Japan and its allies to maintaining security and stability in the Asian region amid rising geopolitical tensions.

