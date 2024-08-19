Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Japan: Race for 'Post Kishida' begins after PM announces non-candidacy

August 19, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his decision not to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
August 19, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his decision not to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, sparking a race to find his successor. Potential candidates include 11 party members, including young politicians Shinjiro Koizumi and Takayuki Kobayashi, both in their 40s. If elected, they could become the youngest presidents in the party's history, representing a symbol of renewal for the LDP. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. The competition is expected to be intense, with the vote to be decided by members of Parliament and party members nationwide.

