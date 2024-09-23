Japan: RAGE BLUE launches a collaboration with the Italian brand LOTTO

September 20, 2024_ RAGE BLUE, a Japanese casual fashion brand, has announced a new collaboration with Italian sportswear brand LOTTO, which specializes in soccer and tennis apparel. The collection, which includes four items, will be available starting September 28, 2024 at all RAGE BLUE stores and on their official website. This collaboration fits into the autumn theme of 'MIX REVIVAL TREND', recalling the sportswear style of the 90s and the retro aesthetic of LOTTO. The news, reported by nicovideo.jp, highlights the Japanese interest in Italian trends in the sportswear industry, underlining the importance of cultural fusion between the two countries.