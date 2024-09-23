Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: RAGE BLUE launches a collaboration with the Italian brand LOTTO

September 20, 2024_ RAGE BLUE, a Japanese casual fashion brand, has announced a new collaboration with Italian sportswear brand LOTTO, which...

Japan: RAGE BLUE launches a collaboration with the Italian brand LOTTO
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ RAGE BLUE, a Japanese casual fashion brand, has announced a new collaboration with Italian sportswear brand LOTTO, which specializes in soccer and tennis apparel. The collection, which includes four items, will be available starting September 28, 2024 at all RAGE BLUE stores and on their official website. This collaboration fits into the autumn theme of 'MIX REVIVAL TREND', recalling the sportswear style of the 90s and the retro aesthetic of LOTTO. The news, reported by nicovideo.jp, highlights the Japanese interest in Italian trends in the sportswear industry, underlining the importance of cultural fusion between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
griffe brand abbigliamento sportivo sportswear
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza