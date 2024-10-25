Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Ramen restaurateurs struggling due to rising costs

October 24, 2024_ Ramen restaurants in Japan, like Taisei Hikage, are facing dire straits as the costs of ingredients and energy continue to rise....

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Ramen restaurants in Japan, like Taisei Hikage, are facing dire straits as the costs of ingredients and energy continue to rise. Hikage has had to raise prices on his menu three times in a year and a half, with his best-selling dish seeing a 47% increase. The situation is so dire that a record number of ramen restaurants are facing bankruptcy, reflecting a cost-of-living crisis that is worrying voters ahead of the general election. The source of this story is japantoday.com. The economic crisis is being exacerbated by rising import costs and the volatility of the yen, which has hit a record low against the dollar.

