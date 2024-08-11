Japan: Recognizing the importance of respecting individuality in society

August 11, 2024_ In Japan, the importance of respecting individuality and diversity within society is being reaffirmed. The need to enhance the unique characteristics of each individual is being emphasized, in an increasingly diverse social context. This approach aims to promote harmonious coexistence between people with different experiences and values. The rediscovery of these principles is essential to building an inclusive and respectful society. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Attention to diversity is a crucial issue in Japan, where society is evolving to embrace a wider range of identities and cultures.