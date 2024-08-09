Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Record Decline in Approval Rate for Small Business Subsidies

August 09, 2024_ The approval rate for the 16th round of small business sustainability grants in Japan has fallen to 37.1%, the lowest level ever. In...

Japan: Record Decline in Approval Rate for Small Business Subsidies
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ The approval rate for the 16th round of small business sustainability grants in Japan has fallen to 37.1%, the lowest level ever. In previous years, the rate was between 55% and 60%, but it has dropped dramatically in recent rounds, from 62.4% to 41.8%, and now to 37.1%. This shift has raised concerns among small businesses, which are traditionally supported by these funds, and prompted an in-depth analysis of the causes of this trend. The source of this information is mainichi.jp. The article also discusses industry trends and recommendations for future grant applications, highlighting the importance of adapting to new market dynamics.

