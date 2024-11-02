Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Japan: Record growth for Prada group in the third quarter of 2024

Japan: Record growth for Prada group in the third quarter of 2024
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Prada Group, a well-known Italian brand that includes the Prada and Miu Miu lines, announced an 18% increase in sales in the third quarter of 2024, reaching a turnover of 34.25 billion euros. In particular, the Japanese market recorded a growth of 53%, highlighting the strength of domestic demand and the attraction for tourists. Prada sales increased by 4%, while Miu Miu saw an exceptional increase of 97%. The news is reported by zuuonline.com, underlining the importance of the Japanese market for Italian luxury brands. Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of the group, said that despite the challenges, there are opportunities for growth and they will continue to invest strategically.

