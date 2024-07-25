Japan: Record increase in foreign population in 2023

July 25, 2024_ According to a demographic survey published by the Japanese Ministry of the Interior, the number of foreigners registered in Japan exceeded 3 million for the first time, an increase of 10.7% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Japan's population continues to decline, marking the fifteenth consecutive year of decline, down 0.5% from last year. This trend highlights the worsening of the phenomenon of low birth rates and the aging of the population, while the presence of foreigners becomes increasingly significant. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The increase in foreign population could influence the migration and social policies of Japan, a country known for its cultural homogeneity.