September 6, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, the Tokyo National Tax Agency announced that a Ferrari, a prestigious Italian automobile brand, sold at an online auction for approximately 94.3 million yen, setting a new record for non-real estate sales. This event represents the highest amount ever achieved at an auction of this type in Japan, highlighting the attractiveness of Italian luxury brands in the Japanese market. Ferrari, a symbol of Italian excellence and design, continues to generate interest among collectors and car enthusiasts in the Land of the Rising Sun. The news was reported by nordot.app, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the Japanese context. The sale of this luxury car demonstrates how Italy continues to influence the global automotive market, attracting attention in Japan as well.