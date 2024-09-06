Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Record Sale for Ferrari at Japanese Revenue's Online Auction

September 6, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, the Tokyo National Tax Agency announced that a Ferrari, a prestigious Italian automobile brand, sold at an...

Japan: Record Sale for Ferrari at Japanese Revenue's Online Auction
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, the Tokyo National Tax Agency announced that a Ferrari, a prestigious Italian automobile brand, sold at an online auction for approximately 94.3 million yen, setting a new record for non-real estate sales. This event represents the highest amount ever achieved at an auction of this type in Japan, highlighting the attractiveness of Italian luxury brands in the Japanese market. Ferrari, a symbol of Italian excellence and design, continues to generate interest among collectors and car enthusiasts in the Land of the Rising Sun. The news was reported by nordot.app, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the Japanese context. The sale of this luxury car demonstrates how Italy continues to influence the global automotive market, attracting attention in Japan as well.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japanese context griffe brand Japanese market
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza