August 31, 2024_ The Japanese summer of 2024 was marked by memorable events, including the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival, which celebrated peace and reconstruction after the Noto Peninsula earthquake. In addition, Japan witnessed the issuance of new banknotes, the first in 20 years, and the registration of the Sado Gold Mining Site as a world cultural heritage site. However, the country also faced climatic challenges, with heavy rains causing flooding in several cities and a sudden declaration by Prime Minister Kishida that he will not run for office in the upcoming elections, according to ntv.co.jp. This mix of celebrations and hardships marked a summer full of excitement and change for Japan.