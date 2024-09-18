Japan: Reform of dismissal rules at the center of political debate

September 18, 2024_ Reform of layoff regulations is attracting attention during the election of the president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. Shinjiro Koizumi, former environment minister, proposed revising layoff regulations, but was immediately criticized for interpreting them as favoring large companies. Despite his initial enthusiasm, Koizumi has recently toned down his approach, as concerns about job stability grow among citizens. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The issue is particularly relevant in a Japanese context where lifetime employment is traditionally valued, and the reforms could have a significant impact on small and medium-sized businesses and workers.