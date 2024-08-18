Japan: Riccardo Muti Brings Italian Opera to Tokyo with First Public Viewing

August 17, 2024_ Opera maestro Riccardo Muti will present the first public viewing of the "Italian Opera Academy" in Tokyo from September 12 to 16, 2024, at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya. This event, which celebrates Italian opera, will offer the public the opportunity to attend a performance of Verdi's "Attila," conducted by Muti and young conductors trained at his academy. The initiative, launched in 2015 in Ravenna, aims to pass on the Italian opera tradition and train new musical talents. The news was reported by giga.co.jp. The event is free of charge and also includes explanations by the "Tokyo Nikikai," making opera accessible even to newcomers to the genre.