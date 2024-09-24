Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Japan: Riccardo Muti leads young conductors in Tokyo

24 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 83, held an academy for young conductors in Tokyo, focusing on Italian opera. The event, titled "Riccardo Muti Italian Opera Academy in Tokyo," was organized by the Tokyo Spring Music Festival committee and is now in its fourth year. Four young conductors from Japan, China, the United States, and Russia had the opportunity to work with Japanese singers and orchestras, delving into the repertoire of Giuseppe Verdi. The news was reported by nikkei.com. This event highlights the importance of the Italian opera tradition and its impact on international music education.

