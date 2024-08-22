Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Japan: Rice Crisis in Tokyo Supermarkets

August 21, 2024_ Supermarkets in Tokyo are facing a severe rice shortage, with empty shelves and purchasing restrictions. Consumers are reporting...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Supermarkets in Tokyo are facing a severe rice shortage, with empty shelves and purchasing restrictions. Consumers are reporting difficulty finding white rice, while demand is outpacing supply due to weather factors and natural disasters. Authorities warn that the situation could improve with the arrival of the new harvest, expected in September. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. Supermarkets, such as Super Izumi, are implementing measures to manage demand, while Japan's Ministry of Agriculture stresses that there are supplies available, but they are quickly being sold out.

