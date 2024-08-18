Japan: Rieko Segami Becomes First Female President of the Japanese Bar Association

August 18, 2024_ Rieko Segami has been elected as the first female president of the Japanese Bar Association, a historic milestone for the legal profession in the country. Her career as a lawyer has been marked by constant commitment and determination that led her to hold this important position. Segami, born in 1956, had an experience of changing her name during childhood, which profoundly influenced her path to law. Her election represents a significant step towards gender equality in the Japanese legal sector, as reported by 毎日新聞 (Mainichi). Rieko Segami, now at the helm of the Association, aims to promote equality and inclusion in the legal profession, inspiring future generations of lawyers.