Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Rising rice prices cause concern among consumers

06 August 2024_ Rice prices in Japan have risen sharply due to growing tourism and a particularly hot summer, creating difficulties for families who...

Japan: Rising rice prices cause concern among consumers
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Rice prices in Japan have risen sharply due to growing tourism and a particularly hot summer, creating difficulties for families who depend on this staple food. Supermarkets, such as Super Marusan in Koshigaya, Saitama, have seen shelves empty of 10kg bags, with many consumers complaining of high prices. Some supermarkets have started limiting rice purchases to 10kg per household per day, while retailers warn the situation may not improve anytime soon. The source of this information is asahi.com. Rice supplies are at historic lows, and the Japanese government is under pressure to address the agricultural sector crisis, worsened by policies that have reduced the country's rice fields.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at historic lows such as Super Marusan in Koshigaya prices in Japan Saitama ken
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza