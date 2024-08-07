Japan: Rising rice prices cause concern among consumers

06 August 2024_ Rice prices in Japan have risen sharply due to growing tourism and a particularly hot summer, creating difficulties for families who depend on this staple food. Supermarkets, such as Super Marusan in Koshigaya, Saitama, have seen shelves empty of 10kg bags, with many consumers complaining of high prices. Some supermarkets have started limiting rice purchases to 10kg per household per day, while retailers warn the situation may not improve anytime soon. The source of this information is asahi.com. Rice supplies are at historic lows, and the Japanese government is under pressure to address the agricultural sector crisis, worsened by policies that have reduced the country's rice fields.