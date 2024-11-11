November 11, 2024_ According to a report by the EU meteorological agency, 2024 could see the highest average global temperature ever observed. In the waters of Sanriku, off the east coast of Japan, an anomaly known as a 'marine heatwave' occurred, with a surface temperature increase of 6°C, the highest ever recorded. This phenomenon led to the appearance of unusual marine species, such as lobster and swordfish, which were not common in this region. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp, which also highlighted how climate change is affecting marine life and local fishing practices.