Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Japan: Roberto Baccani, new Italian representative at Tokamachi

September 8, 2024_ Roberto Baccani, 39, originally from Como, has been appointed as the new international exchange operator in the city of Tokamachi,...

Japan: Roberto Baccani, new Italian representative at Tokamachi
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 8, 2024_ Roberto Baccani, 39, originally from Como, has been appointed as the new international exchange operator in the city of Tokamachi, Japan. His assignment coincides with the 50th anniversary of the twinning between Tokamachi and Como, and includes managing projects and communications between the two cities. Baccani studied Japanese and Japanese culture at the universities of Como and Venice, with a thesis dedicated to travel in the Edo period. The news was reported by niigata-nippo.co.jp. This cultural exchange represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and Japan, promoting mutual understanding and international cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
twinning between Tokamachi Tokamachi two cities centro
