Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Japan: RUN.EDGE introduces RECOROKU to improve education

Japan: RUN.EDGE introduces RECOROKU to improve education
23 luglio 2024
July 23, 2024_ RUN.EDGE, a Tokyo-based video technology startup, announced participation in the 9th Kansai Educational ICT Fair, where it will showcase its RECOROKU service. RECOROKU integrates video recording, transcription and content sharing to improve teaching quality and reduce teachers' workload. The system is already used in schools such as Kagoshima Shugakukan High School to improve teaching practices and exam preparation. According to mainichi.jp, the adoption of RECOROKU has led to an increase in students' college admission rate. The fair will be held on July 25 and 26, 2024 in Osaka.

