Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Japan: Ryuji Nagayama wins the bronze medal in judo at the Paris Olympic Games

28 July 2024_ Ryuji Nagayama, a 28-year-old Japanese judoka, obtained the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games, after a...

28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
28 July 2024_ Ryuji Nagayama, a 28-year-old Japanese judoka, obtained the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games, after a controversial defeat in the quarterfinals. Despite an incomprehensible refereeing decision that saw him lose to world champion Francisco Garrigos, Nagayama bounced back, beating world number one Yang Yung-wei in injury time. His teammates, Naohisa Takato and Ryunosuke Haga, expressed their support on social media, encouraging him to focus on the upcoming challenges. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Nagayama represents SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic and showed great resilience, taking home an important medal for Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
